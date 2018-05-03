Queen's adorable handpicked gift for Princess Charlotte

THE Queen has arrived at Kensington Palace by helicopter to meet her newest grandchild on Princess Charlotte's birthday.

The 92-year-old monarch was pictured flying into the grounds of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's London home to meet newborn Prince Louis, who is her sixth great-grandchild.

She arrived from Windsor where she had been saying with Prince Philip as he recovers from a recent hip operation.

The Queen carried a bunch of hand-picked flowers, reportedly a gift for the Duchess of Cambridge. The royal family has a habit of homemade gifts, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George making presents for the Queen, according to Prince William.

The Queen arrives at Kensington Palace by helicopter to meet Prince Louis for the first time.

"We've tried making a few things, now the great-grandchildren are around you see they can make stuff and of course that goes down really well - doesn't matter what it looks like, it just goes down really well," he said about her birthday last year.

The Duchess of Cambridge famously gave the Queen a jar of her homemade chutney for her first Christmas with the family.

The visit comes on the day Princess Charlotte turned three, that was marked with celebration messages but without a new image of the royal toddler.

Instead, the royal family shared pictures of the young princess on her first day of nursery school released earlier this year.

Traditionally, Kensington Palace releases pictures often taken by Kate Middleton herself to mark key moments like birthdays or a first day at school.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge waves at the media as she is led in with her brother Prince George of Cambridge by their father Prince William to visit their newborn brother in hospital.

However this year, it's reported the family decided not to release a picture given the heavily photographed appearance of Princess Charlotte and Prince George outside the Lindo Wing on April 23 to meet their new sibling, Prince Louis.

The royals are famously protective of their children's images and often release pictures in order to deter paparazzi from photographing them.

The birthday is also a significant one for the young princess in that she will retain her role as fourth-in-line to the British throne despite the arrival of a younger brother.

April and May have proved busy months for the royal family with the Queen's 92 birthday bash held on April 21.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23, then celebrated her wedding anniversary to Prince William on April 29.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle, with Prince William serving as best man.

The couple announced on Wednesday they would ride through Windsor town in the Ascot Landau carriage that will be escorted by the Household Cavalry.