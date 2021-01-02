Menu
Queen ‘took two seconds’ to ban Harry

by Ben Hill, The Sun
2nd Jan 2021 7:18 PM

The Queen reportedly took just "two seconds" to ban Prince Harry from the Cenotaph wreath ceremony on Remembrance Day.

Harry, 36, told Buckingham Palace he wanted a wreath to be laid, but his request was refused, The Sun reports.

It was reported at the time that palace officials had turned down Harry's request without telling the Queen.

However the Daily Mail reports today that the Queen made the decision herself - taking "all of two seconds".

Harry and wife Meghan Markle laid a wreath at the Los Angeles National Cemetery instead, leaving flowers at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers.

A source said: "The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can't pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution. Either you are in - or you are out."

Harry, who spent ten years in the Army, had asked for the wreath to be laid on his behalf at the London memorial.

Instead, it lay forgotten at the Royal British Legion's Kent headquarters.

The duke was believed to be very upset at the decision to reject his wish, The Times reported, as he has close links with the military.

He first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph 11 years ago, and served in the military for more than 10 years, while also being involved in promoting causes for veterans including the Invictus Games.

He described wearing his poppy with pride to "celebrate the bravery of all our veterans … the people I remember when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph".

Harry's decision to pay tribute at a Los Angeles cemetery drew some criticism as he was accused of a 'PR stunt'.

TV host Piers Morgan tweeted: "Outrageous. Treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home."

Prince Harry and Meghan have marked #RemembranceSunday by visiting the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Picture: Lee Morgan/ Twitter
Harry hinted at regret for missing the London service telling a military podcast: "Even when we can't all be together we always remember together."

The Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in March during 'Megxit'.

Since moving to the United States, the couple have launched a podcast and signed a deal to make TV series, films and kids' shows for Netflix.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Queen 'took two seconds' to ban Harry

