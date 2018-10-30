Queen "Imbued with the Jacaranda spirit"

Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron and matron of honour Bernadette Bassett with (centre) 1955 Queen Stella Wilson at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

Jacaranda Queen Bronte Cameron and matron of honour Bernadette Bassett with (centre) 1955 Queen Stella Wilson at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea. Adam Hourigan

STELLA Wilson's purple-flowered adorn top gives her away as she chats with old friends at the Jacaranda Afternoon Tea.

She is Jacaranda through and through. Just ask her.

"I was born in 1935 when Jacaranda started, maypole queen in 1937, Jacaranda Queen in 1955 and Guest of Honour in 2015," she said proudly.

Stella was one of more than a hundred who came together for the annual afternoon tea, which featured many past queens, princesses, matrons and the current royal party.

Now living in Dorrigo, Stella said that she came back each year to catch up with the many friends she had made in the town.

"Now that it's getting a bit harder to get around, I go to places where I can see my friends," she said.

It wasn't her only engagement of the day, joining up with the oldest living Jacaranda Queen Claire Smith to visit the students at the Grafton High School support unit.

"She was queen in 1947, when she was Claire Steffenson," Stella said.

"Her daughter is teaching there now, and I was a teacher at the support unit at Grafton Public School, and we had a wonderful morning there.

"We even met up with the current queens party and got a photo ... the old and the new I guess," she laughed.

She had plenty of people willing to be in photos with her at the afternoon tea, as current queen Bronte Cameron and current matron of honour and 1983 Jacaranda Queen Bernadette Basset gave her a cuddle for another snap.

Not that she minded. It's all part of being in the Jacaranda family.

"I think the festival is important because it brings people back like myself," she said.

"And once you're imbued with the spirit of Jacaranda, you're imbued with it for life."