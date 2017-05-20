Quality show, catch it if you can.

THE laughs have been long and loud for the past eight years and this year's line-up will continue the tradition.

The Camp Quality show, Comics On The Run: Catch 'em if you can!, has been proving that laughter really is the best medicine.

Hosted by Scottish comedian, Barry McLeod, the line-up includes a funny bunch of national and international comedians.

Special guest this year, all the way from Arizona, is the popular headline comedian, Tommy Dean who has been a regular on TV since the days of Good News Week, Rove and Spicks and Specks.

The "Good Will Hunting” of comedy, Tommy sees life as an enormous equation and solves it in with some mind-bending laughs.

Also on the bill are Sydney funny girl Sarah Levett, a new mother with a hilarious perspective on the altered universe of being a new parents and Brett Nichols. Brett has been doing stand-up for 10 years, has entertained the troops in East Timor & The Solomon Islands and brings a mix of clever and rude which will appeal to the "yuppie and yobbo in all of us”.

Comics on the Run' is about bringing mainstream stand-up comedy to regional New South Wales.

"I urge you to get behind the show, the benefits go directly to Camp Quality Northern region families who are living with a child with cancer,” Melissa Bell, Camp Quality CH said.

THE GIG: Camp Quality - Comics on the Run - Catch 'em if you can. 8pm June 3, Sawtell RSL. Tickets $40.

Camp Quality 6651 4486, Sawtell RSL 6653 1577