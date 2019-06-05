Quality from every angle

Natasha Rout of Langlands Property shares this gorgeous Sapphire Beach home as this week's featured House Hunt.

Can you tell us about the home Natasha?

The little touches are not forgotten in this beautiful home. Modern, spacious and flooded with natural light - this near new four bedroom home is a must see. Nestled in the highly sought after North Sapphire Estate this property ticks the boxes for location, luxury and thoughtful design. Offering high ceilings throughout, feature subway tiles and gorgeous Caesarstone bench tops in both bathrooms and the kitchen.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The design and thoughtful layout. It offers the perfect balance of luxury and practical living.

Enjoy the functionality of a second living space, open plan design, storage galore, North/East facing outdoor entertaining area and ample side access perfect for a caravan or boat - just to name a few.

Who will be interested in buying this house?

This beautiful home appeals to a wide range of buyers. It is perfect for those looking to upsize to a more luxurious home, those looking to relocate to the ultimate coastal lifestyle, or even those looking to downsize to a single level home on a smaller, easy maintenance block.

Also suitable for first home buyers, or even the savvy investor offering a fantastic rental return. Perfect for an ideal lifestyle opportunity only minutes' to stunning Sapphire Beach.

2 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach

For more information phone Natasha Rout, Langlands Property, 0403 136 602