Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A border blockage that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.
A border blockage that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.
Health

Queensland-NSW border blockage reopened

by Kyle Wisniewski
8th Jul 2020 5:57 PM

A border blockade that has separated two states and split twin towns has come down early.

The Qld/NSW border blockade on Miles Street and Ducat Street was taken down Wednesday afternoon, days before originally scheduled.

People will still require the correct paperwork to cross the area but it's welcomed news for the towns of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads, who have been separated since the Queensland border's shut on April 3.

Since new border pass paperwork was required to cross the Qld/NSW border, significant congestion has occurred, with hundreds of people being turned back at the checkpoints.

The Queensland borders are officially reopening on July 10 to all states and territories except Victoria.

The premature reopening comes off the back of border blockades being erected between NSW and Victoria on midnight Tuesday, making it no longer possible to travel easily between Melbourne and Sydney.

A border blockage on Miles Street and Ducat Street has reopened days before scheduled. Scott Powick Newscorp
A border blockage on Miles Street and Ducat Street has reopened days before scheduled. Scott Powick Newscorp

Originally published as Qld/NSW border blockage reopened
 

border ban coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snowden’s outfox field to claim fourth Ramornie Handicap

        premium_icon Snowden’s outfox field to claim fourth Ramornie Handicap

        Horses RAMORNIE HCP: The Sydney stable pulled off a surprise victory in the $200,000 major feature

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:13 PM
        ‘We will be out there’: Police issue warning to drivers

        premium_icon ‘We will be out there’: Police issue warning to drivers

        News Local patrol resources are the ‘best they’ve ever been’ police say.

        • 8th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
        Is this the answer to your rough road woe?

        premium_icon Is this the answer to your rough road woe?

        News The ultimate public-private partnership could be coming to a street near you

        Change of plans for $150m Shoreline at Park Beach

        premium_icon Change of plans for $150m Shoreline at Park Beach

        News An application to modify the $150m project is before Council.