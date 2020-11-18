Menu
Origin Game 3
News

QLD legend’s brutal Gallen take-down

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Nov 2020 3:06 PM
The man, who helped orchestrate the most dominant team in State of Origin history, has taken aim at former New South Wales Blues skipper Paul Gallen after he labelled the current Maroons side the state's "worst ever" in 40 years.

Former Queensland player Des Morris knows Origin football after stints as coach for his state and as a selector for 21 year and believes Gallen's recent comments about the Maroons were out of line.

"I look at the period I came through against Queensland, it was a great side full of future Immortals," Gallen told Channel 9.

"I look at the current side and they've got some great players, but I think as a team, when it comes down to ability, I don't think they've got anywhere near the ability of the Blues, so I think it's fair (to say they're the worst ever)."

Paul Gallen lost a record 15 of 24 Origin games. Picture: Mark Evans
But Morris said Gallen, who lost a Blues record 15 of 24 Origin games, needed to look at his own track record on the game's biggest stage.

"Well, I think he needs to look in the mirror," Morris said.

Des Morris (right) during his time as a Queensland selector.
"I'm surprised that came from him considering he has only been involved in one series win during his otherwise stellar playing career."

Gallen's sole Origin series win came in 2014 when the Blues snapped the Maroons' record-breaking eight-year streak.

The former hardnosed forward's Origin career stretched across a decade from 2006.

He retired from the game last year after playing 348 NRL games, 24 Origins and 32 Tests for the Kangaroos.

