State's jobs growth hotspots revealed

Queensland has seven of the country’s top 20 regions for jobs growth over the past few months.

Queensland has seven of the country’s top 20 regions for jobs growth over the past few months.

Queensland may have the worst unemployment rate in the country but it also has some of the biggest jobs growth hotspots.

Australian Bureau of Statistics labour force data released on Thursday shows that since the economy began reopening from the first COVID-19 lockdown in May, seven of the 20 top jobs growth areas were in Queensland.

Nationally, the jobs growth crown went to to Sydney's Parramatta, which added 20,600 jobs to 241,500 from May to June.

In Queensland, the most jobs were added or reinstated on the Sunshine Coast. Jobs in that region increased by 13,100 to 173,100 from May to July.

But the data also showed that while Victoria and New South Wales have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, Queensland's job market has fared the worst.

Queensland's unemployment rate was the highest in Australia at 8.8 per cent in July - a 19 year high.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Brisbane this week.

Of the 20 regions in Australia with the highest unemployment rates in July, nine of them were in Queensland, including several like the Sunshine Coast which had strong jobs growth but also high unemployment.

According to CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman, the state's worst region for unemployment in July was Wide Bay, where the jobless rate rose by 8.2 per centage points to 17 per cent. That put it just behind Mandurah in West Australia which has the worst unemployment rate in the country at 18 per cent.

"While Victoria is likely to lose the most jobs because of lockdown 2.0, Queensland and Western Australia - which have both enjoyed more success at containing and suppressing the virus - aren't faring much better," Mr Felsman said. "Queensland is highly dependent on interstate and international tourism. And Western Australia continues to be captive to the fortunes of mining."

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled an economic recovery plan for the state at a CEDA lunch in Brisbane on Thursday.

"Since the easing of restrictions there are 66,800 more jobs in Queensland from May to July," she said. "This has led to the participation rate recovering which means more Queenslanders are trying to get back into the workforce.

"And the latest Seek job ads data for August shows Queensland job ads ahead of New South Wales.

"But we still have a long way to go."

She said the global shutdown of the tourism and international study industries had hit the state really hard.

"We still have 138,000 fewer jobs than prior to the pandemic," she said.

She told the lunch that the state's $51.8 billion infrastructure plan would help in the recovery, supporting 44,000 jobs.

JOBS HOTSPOTS IN QLD

Biggest increases in jobs May to July

Sunshine Coast 13,100

Brisbane South 11,800

Gold Coast 11,200

Moreton Bay South 10,600

Ipswich 9300

Brisbane Inner City 8400

Brisbane North 8200

HIGHEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATES IN QLD

Wide Bay 17%

Queensland - Outback 10.9%

Moreton Bay South 10.5%

Ipswich 10.1%

Sunshine Coast 9.8%

Logan Beaudesert 9.5%

Brisbane East 9.3%

Moreton Bay North 9.2%

Gold Coast 9%

Source: ABS/CommSec. figures for July

Originally published as Qld jobs growth hotspots revealed