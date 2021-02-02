QLD home for sale with a croc in the pool

You might want to warn guests … or maybe not

While most people would rather not see a saltie in their swimming pool, the owners of this Queensland house embraced the cranky icon of the tropical north.

Listed earlier this week, 43 Brookfield Terrace at Idalia, which was built in 2012, includes a heated swimming pool complete with swim jets and a glass mosaic crocodile feature.

You can even play Crocodile Rock on the outdoor surround sound system, or watch Crocodile Dundee on the outside television.

Or you can shoot some hoops like Townsville's former NBL team, the Crocodiles, from the pool.

Keyes & Co agent Damien Keyes, who is marketing the property, said the residence "packs so many features into it that trying to put it into words even has me tangled up".

According to the listing on realestate.com.au, the house was the first one in Townsville to achieve a 10-star energy rating, and comes complete with upgraded insulation and solar.

It sits on a 400 sqm block and boasts a family-friendly layout with a kids activity zone, a customised home theatre with a flatscreen TV, sound system and speakers, high ceilings, an open plan kitchen, family and dining room with built-in bench seating, Crimsafe security and airconditioning throughout and a garage, also with airconditioning, that could be used as a gym.

Outside there is an entertaining area overlooking the pool, customised golf putting surfaces in the front and side yard and fully irrigated tropical gardens.

Unaffected by Townsville's 2019 floods, the house also has five bedrooms, including one that has been soundproofed and is perfect for the family musician, and two bathrooms.

It is listed for $569,000.

