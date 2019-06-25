Qld Health director-general in shock exit

In a shock announcement, Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh is leaving the role.

An email announcing his decision reveals he will leave the role in September, more than four years after taking up the role.

Mr Walsh informed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Health Minister Steven Miles of his decision today.

His tenure as Director-General has not been without controversy.

Mr Walsh's department has been under extreme pressure this year over ambulance ramping at hospitals and lengthy delays for emergency department patients in accessing hospital beds on Brisbane's southside.

He has also grappled with cost blowouts and technical issues with the controversial integrated electronic medical record system, which has been the subject of doctors' complaints about patient safety.

Earlier this month, a secret recording emerged of the DG discussing issues with the ieMR.

Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh who has announced his retirement in December. Picture Megan Slade/AAP

In the recording, he concedes there are problems with the ieMR and that some doctors have

refused to use the system until they are convinced it's safe.

But he also says he's been "caught" in situations where he's had to say good

things about it.

Mr Miles thanked Mr Walsh for his service, saying he had always put health workers and patients first.

"Health is a top priority for this government and Michael has delivered our agenda as Director General," Mr Miles said.

"He has rebuilt frontline services, hired doctors and nurses and paramedics, and planned a massive hospital building program.

"He is highly respected within government and nationally as the Chair of the Australian Health Ministers Advisory Council.

"We have a world class, universal, free health system that all Queenslanders can be proud of, and Michael has been a big part of rebuilding that.

"Michael leaves a health system in much better shape than when he was appointed in 2015."

A search will begin for a new Director General.