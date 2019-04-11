Menu
News

No Adani approval before election

by Domanii Cameron and Matthew Killoran
11th Apr 2019 6:34 AM
ENVIRONMENT Minister Leeanne Enoch has all but confirmed Adani will not be approved before the federal election.

The Minister refused to say when the Government would either grant or deny approvals for the Carmichael coal mine, after the Federal Government checked off the controversial groundwater management plan.

"When you consider that the Federal Government utilised a number of weeks to assess the CSIRO and Geoscience Australia (groundwater report), it's only fair that we would allow the regulator (Department of Environment and Science) to do the same," she said.

Two management plans stand in the way of the mine getting off the ground, both of which are sitting with the State Government.

 

One of these concerns is the black-throated finch, which the Government ordered an 11th-hour independent review of.

However a DES spokesman told The Courier-Mail last night it did not intend to seek an independent review of the groundwater plan.

"In its assessment of the latest version of the GDEMP, DES may seek clarifying information from CSIRO and Geoscience Australia to ensure that the latest version meets the requirements of their review and the conditions in the Environmental Authority," he said.

Ms Enoch, who reiterated concerns about political interference at a federal level, questioned the identification of source aquifers for the Doongmabulla Springs complex.

She also emphasised both herself and cabinet would remain at arm's length from the decisions, as DES assessed the plans.

However Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said if the Minister stated she would not interfere, why was she providing media statements and a running commentary on a process that she claimed she had no involvement with.

"We expect the state's final assessments should take a fraction of the six weeks that it took the Commonwealth Government to finalise the groundwater approvals. Adani has already amended its groundwater management plans to meet the recommendations from independent scientific bodies CSIRO and Geoscience Australia, which have both endorsed the final version of our plans."

Meanwhile Opposition Treasury spokesman Chris Bowen said any further approvals under a Labor government would be made lawfully.

"There are still some approvals required. But I would say that our Minister for the Environment … would act in accordance with the law," he said.



