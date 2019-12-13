Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.
Politics

Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

drought queensland government tamborine mountain state school water water mining

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        premium_icon Jury returns verdict in jail bashing murder trial

        Crime No conviction in case of Ian Klum who died a brain haemorrhage four days after he was transferred to hospital from Grafton Correctional Centre.

        REVEALED: Findings on council’s performance venue proposal

        premium_icon REVEALED: Findings on council’s performance venue proposal

        News New centre would 'take six years' and cost between $50m to $60m.

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Water in Woolgoolga dam to be sold-off to farmers

        premium_icon Water in Woolgoolga dam to be sold-off to farmers

        News Councillor heard about dam water sell-off through a press release.