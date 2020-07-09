Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A leading furniture retailer has closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores and moved to a warehouse and online model amid the continuing fallout from COVID-19.
A leading furniture retailer has closed all of its brick-and-mortar stores and moved to a warehouse and online model amid the continuing fallout from COVID-19.
Business

Furniture chain closes stores amid virus impact

by Glen Norris
9th Jul 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LEADING Queensland furniture retailer has closed its three brick-and-mortar stores and moved to a warehouse and online model amid the continuing fall out from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Out of the Patio has closed its shops in Fortitude Valley, the Sunshine Coast and Aspley and is now using its existing warehouse at Seventeen Miles Rocks as a retail outlet.

Retailers such as Out on the Patio are facing falling revenue due to the COVID-19 shutdown that makes maintaining large retail premises increasing unsustainable.

A company spokesperson said the COVID-19 situation had contributed to the shift to the new business model, which was so far working satisfactorily.

Closed sign at the company’s Fortitude Valley store.
Closed sign at the company’s Fortitude Valley store.

Out on the Patio sells outdoor dining sets, lounges and sun umbrellas. It also supplies outdoor furniture to holiday resorts, schools, body corporates, hospitality areas and cafes and restaurants.

QUT retail expert Dr Gary Mortimer said an increasing number of retailers would reduce the number of stores and increase their online presence in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There also will be some retailers who will move their operations entirely online," said Dr Mortimer. "Retailers are realising they can get a significant amount of sales online and they don't have leasing and other costs."

Thousand Island Dressing New Farm, a popular boutique in one of Brisbane's wealthiest suburbs, has shut its doors amid the continuing fallout from the coronavirus shutdown but will continue to sell products on Instagram.

The jewellery and homewares boutique, owned by local Ellen Geraghty, has informed customers it has closed after 14 years in the Merthyr Village shopping centre. The other independently owned Thousand Island Dressing Boutique at Paddington remains open.

The company's Valley shop has been emptied.
The company's Valley shop has been emptied.

Retail experts are warning that shopping centres will either have to transform themselves or risk becoming the Australian equivalents of the US' "dead" or "zombie malls".

Target has announced it would close 75 stores, many of those in modest malls. Even before COVID-19, Myer had pulled out of malls in Sydney and Brisbane while Big W has vacated four stores has around 30 left to axe. This week David Jones said it would look to slim down in size.

Originally published as Qld furniture chain closes stores amid virus impact

business closure coronavirus out on the patio

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        premium_icon Youth hit hard as apprenticeships plummet: report

        News The stark new findings are another blow for the Coffs/Clarence region which had seen its shocking youth unemployment rate improve.

        Chris Waller, Kris Lees to cross swords in Grafton Cup

        premium_icon Chris Waller, Kris Lees to cross swords in Grafton Cup

        Horses The 2020 Iron Jack Grafton Cup is set to be a cracker with some strong pedigree in...

        July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        premium_icon July Carnival sign of hope for racing industry in dark times

        People and Places IT MAY have reduced crowds, but Clarence River Jockey Club is showing the way...

        CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        premium_icon CRASH: Eight-year-old boy left critically injured

        News Dirt bike crash prompts school holiday safety plea from paramedics.