Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew McGahan battled pancreatic cancer for several months.
Andrew McGahan battled pancreatic cancer for several months.
News

Qld author Andrew McGahan dies after battle with cancer

by Elise Williams
2nd Feb 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND author Andrew McGahan, famed for his Miles Franklin Award-winning book The White Earth, has died.

The 52-year-old novelist passed away yesterday after a seven-month battle with stage-four pancreatic cancer.

Known for his unique writing style, McGahan wrote 10 novels over a 27-year career, after breaking into the industry with his first book Praise.

The veteran novelist spent his last weeks with his partner Liesje Grieve, while working on his final book The Rich Man's House, to be published by Allen and Unwin later this year.

In an earlier interview with The Courier-Mail, McGahan's agent Fiona Inglis said he enjoyed the process of refining and shaping what would be part of his lasting legacy.

A statement on one of Allen and Unwin's websites, Things Made From Letters, said McGahan would be sorely missed.

"We will remember Andrew for his fierce and intense intelligence, his kindness and generosity to all of us who worked with him, his fascination with the natural world, his bravery in facing his diagnosis and for each of his incredible novels, which will continue to be read and loved."

andrew mcgahan death memorial

Top Stories

    Record smashed as brief shower provides little relief

    premium_icon Record smashed as brief shower provides little relief

    News One month into 2019 and Coffs Harbour has already altered the Bureau of Meteorology record books, recording it's driest ever January.

    Man found with critical head injuries on the street

    premium_icon Man found with critical head injuries on the street

    News The man was found in Woolgoolga at 9pm last night.

    Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy is aimed at unity

    premium_icon Gumbaynggirr Tent Embassy is aimed at unity

    News Buagin, a proud Ngambaa man, is behind the embassy.

    Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

    premium_icon Cocaine runners cop hefty jail terms

    News Big jail terms given to yacht crew who smuggled 750kg of cocaine