Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Qantas’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Qantas’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
News

Qantas to fly Aussies to Antarctica

9th Aug 2020 6:55 AM

We might not be able to go to Europe or even New Zealand, but Qantas and one travel company wants to take travellers to see Antarctica - well, from the air at least.

Dubbed "the world's most unique scenic flight", Antarctica Flights plans to take Aussies on Qantas 787 Dreamliners to see the icy continent from the air.

From November, travellers will be able to take day trip flights lasting between 12 to 13 hours to see Antarctica from the sky.

Departing from Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Melbourne, the flight doesn't touch down on overseas soil - therefore making it a domestic flight.

Antarctica Flights CEO Bas Bosschieter described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"There is no passport or luggage needed for an Antarctica Flight, you can even go in board shorts if you wish," he told 7 News.

Prices start from $1199 per person in economy but can cost up to $7999 if you opt to go in business class - now that's an expensive day trip.

Travellers will be able to see Antarctica’s sights from the sky.
Travellers will be able to see Antarctica’s sights from the sky.

Australians are currently barred from overseas travel due to coronavirus, with exceptions being only made for essential work and on compassionate grounds.

Virgin chief executive officer Paul Scurrah on Thursday said there may be no return to overseas flights for the airline for up to three years after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the travel industry.

The airline announced on Wednesday the Tigerair discount airline would be axed and 3000 jobs would be lost across the company as part of its relaunch under administrators Bain Capital.

Long-haul flights have also been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

antarctica editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Harbour sports facility on track for 2021 opening

        Premium Content Coffs Harbour sports facility on track for 2021 opening

        Sport Developments to the key facility are on track for completion later in the year

        North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Premium Content North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

        Soccer North Coast Football NPL Youth sides were set to travel to Lake Macquarie today but...

        Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        Premium Content Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        News Indigenous leader calls for investment to reduce fire risk and enable cultural...

        Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        Premium Content Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        News Figures show accommodation industry already tanking as lockdowns came into...