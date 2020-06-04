Qantas set to increase Coffs Harbour flights

Return Qantas flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney will be increased to six a week by the end of June.

As restrictions ease across the country, Qantas and its low-cost carrier Jetstar will see capacity overall increase from five per cent of pre-coronavirus levels to 15 per cent by the end of June - equating to more than 300 return flights a week.

Qantas currently operates just two return flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney via Port Macquarie.

The newly announced changes will see this increased to six direct flights, with the Port Macquarie-Sydney route also being increased to six direct flights.

The focus will be on increasing services on capital city routes, as well as intra-state flights between WA, Qld, NSW and SA.

Depending on travel demand and the further relaxation of state borders, additional flights will likely operate during July, with the ability to increase to up to 40 per cent domestic capacity by the end of July.

Qantas is currently just one of two airlines servicing the Coffs Harbour region. Fly Corporate continues to provide two return flights to Brisbane a week after receiving a Federal Government grant under the Covid-19 Regional Airline Network Support program.

Virgin flights remain suspended while Tigerair has exited to region entirely.

Tigerair had announced in February it would withdraw from the Coffs Coast from April 27, with a Virgin Group spokesperson saying the Coffs Harbour route was no longer "commercially viable."

However due to the rising urgency of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline dropped the region a month earlier than scheduled.