Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Qantas has recorded up to 50 cases of coronavirus among staff including pilots, flight attendants and baggage handlers.
Qantas has recorded up to 50 cases of coronavirus among staff including pilots, flight attendants and baggage handlers.
Health

Qantas reports 50 staff coronavirus cases

by Victoria Craw
4th Apr 2020 7:25 AM

Qantas has recorded up to 50 cases of coronavirus among staff, including eight pilots, up to 19 flight attendants and 14 baggage handlers. 

Dr Russell Brown said most of those infected were from overseas and taking precautions at a staff webinar on Friday. 

"They are wearing masks when flying and being careful and we're still seeing these cases," Dr Brown said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5362.

As of Saturday morning there were 2389 in NSW, 1085 in Victoria, 873 in Queensland, 396 in South Australia, 422 in Western Australia, 80 in Tasmania, 91 in the Australian Capital Territory and 26 in the Northern Territory.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Qantas reports 50 staff coronavirus cases

coronavirus editors picks health qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where Coffs Coast COVID cases are by postcode

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Coffs Coast COVID cases are by postcode

        Health NSW Health has just released data that breaks down the location of coronavirus cases by more exact detail

        Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

        premium_icon Diocese announces changes to Catholic school fees

        News THE measures affect parents and carers of students in 46 schools from Tweed to...

        ‘BE THANKFUL’: Reports health workers are being abused

        premium_icon ‘BE THANKFUL’: Reports health workers are being abused

        News There have been reports of abuse of workers at testing clinics.

        New hospital set to open ahead of winter Covid-19 clusters

        premium_icon New hospital set to open ahead of winter Covid-19 clusters

        News News comes with 46 Covid-19 cases confirmed on the Mid North Coast.