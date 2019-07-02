Qantas has dropped a massive flight sale

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, what better way to celebrate Independence Day from the other side of the world than with an impromptu holiday to the US.

To coincide with the federal holiday, a string of airfares and holiday packages have been slashed, with prices cheaper than ever to get to most parts of North America.

From New York to Los Angeles, there's a whole heap of US flights on sale.

As part of this week's Travel Deal Tuesday, we've narrowed down three of the best deals to get you to the US - with most under $1000.

FLY TO LA AND BACK FOR $949

From today until Thursday, Qantas has launched a stunning US flight sale that will get you to Los Angeles or San Francisco for under $950 return.

Their special "Fly Away" sale applies to seats in economy, premium economy and business, with fares starting from $949 return to Los Angeles and San Francisco, $1299 to Dallas and New York or just $849 if you're after a trip to sunny Hawaii.

Planning a trip to the US? This flight sale might be your best bet.

Travel dates vary between July 20, 2019 and March 20, 2020, so check here for specific dates before booking.

FLY TO LAS VEGAS FOR $1309

If the desert, upscale casino hotels and the neon-soaked strip is more to your liking, this flight with American Airlines is hard to miss.

There's a pretty good sale that will get you to Las Vegas for around $1300 return.

From just $1309, passengers can book a seat between October 2 and November 21 this year, or if you're planning a trip in the distant future, the fares also apply on selected dates from January to April 2020.

Virgin Australia has also launched its own North America sale, with a slew of destinations on sale from every corner of Australia.

With flights heading to Denver, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando, the sale gives Aussie travellers the opportunity to fly somewhere new - and for cheap!

Ever thought of flying to Salt Lake City? This flight with Virgin Australia could be your chance.

The lowest fares are direct flights from Sydney or Melbourne to Los Angeles from $1099 return, otherwise Queenslanders can fly from Brisbane to Salt Lake City from $1415 or the Gold Coast to Portland from $1519.

Travel is available from July 4, 2019 to June 23, 2020, with variations depending on the route.

US HOTELS UP TO 70 PER CENT OFF

Flights aside, we all know the next biggest expense when it comes to travelling is accommodation. But with the Fourth of July sales in full swing, Hotels.com has launched a string of heavily discounted rooms across the US, with some retailing at more than 70 per cent off the regular rate.

Some hotels in Hawaii will be available for 70 per cent off.

If you're heading to Hawaii, perhaps check out Gaia Hawaii at Ala Moana Hotelcond, which is offering 71 per cent off if you stay before March 31, 2020.

Their sister hotel in Waikiki is also on sale, with rooms up to 61 per cent off.

If you're keen to check out Miami Beach in Florida, Strand on Ocean by Sunnyside Hotels will give guests 70 per cent off the regular price when staying on selected dates between now and December 31, 2019.