FILE PHOTO: A QantasLink Dash 8 takes off from Cairns Airport Picture: Marc McCormack
Business

Morning Qantas flight turned back to airport over mid-air engine concern

by Jack Lawrie
23rd Sep 2019 1:44 PM
A QANTAS flight from Cairns to Townsville was forced to turn back to the airport due to a mid-air engine issue.

Flight QFA2301 took off from Cairns Airport at 6.42am yesterday bound for Townsville with further stops scheduled for Mackay and Rockhampton.

However, the Dash 8-400, which can carry 74 passengers, was forced to turn back when the pilot noted a potential oil issue in one of the engines.

The flight path for QantasLink 2301, which turned aound during its flight from Cairns to Townsville due to suspected engine issues. Source: FlightAware
The flight path for QantasLink 2301, which turned aound during its flight from Cairns to Townsville due to suspected engine issues. Source: FlightAware

A Qantas spokesman said the passengers were advised and the plane landed safely.

"One of the engines displayed an oil indication warning and the captain of the aircraft made the decision to return to Cairns," he said.

ANZ regional executive Jeff Schrale tweeted a picture of the engine in mid air shortly after the flight returned to Cairns at 7.40am.

 

 

"One engine down bad start to the day and back to Cairns," he said.

"Great view of the GBR is some consolation."

The Qantas spokesman said the passengers on the cancelled flights would be re-accommodated on other services today.



