After selling out in minutes, 150 eager passengers boarded a scenic tour flight on a Qantas plane departing from Sydney today. Picture: Flightradar24.com
News

Qantas ‘flight to nowhere’ dubbed ‘obscene’

by Adrianna Zappavigna
12th Oct 2020 3:51 PM

With many itching to travel but forced to stay grounded due to the pandemic, 150 passengers were lucky enough to board a commercial aircraft for Qantas yesterday - en route to nowhere!

Last month, the Australian airline announced that it will operate a special seven-hour scenic joy flight across the Northern Territory, Queensland and NSW to cater for frequent flyer members desperate to experience life at 38,000 feet.

The flight departed Sydney at 10.45am on Saturday morning.

But many people weren't too impressed.

Dubbed the 'Great Southern Land' scenic flight, passengers boarded the airline's famed 'Emily' Boeing 787 Dreamliner which is normally reserved for international flying.

The unprecedented 'flights to nowhere' sold out in record time, within 10 minutes of going on sale.

There were 150 seats listed for $787 for an economy seat, $1787 for Premium and a few business class seats for $3787.

The move was slammed for being a waste of money and also bad for the environment.

Others also said it was a sign of how desperate to travel Australians are becoming in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Aussie airline said the Great Southern Land scenic flight operated with net zero emissions - with carbon emissions from the flight 100% offset.

"We knew this flight would be popular, but we didn't expect it to sell out in 10 minutes," a Qantas spokesman said.

"It's probably the fastest-selling flight in Qantas history."

 

The Qantas Dreamliner called ‘Emily’ will host the flight. Picture: James Morgan/Qantas Yam Dreaming by Emily Kame Kngwarreye
The border-free flight touched down in Sydney after seven hours of soaring over some of the country's most iconic landmarks, including Uluru, Kata Tjuta, the Whitsundays, Gold Coast, Byron Bay and of course Sydney Harbour.

Passengers also enjoyed a specially curated Neil Perry dining menu on board.

The flight path can be viewed in real time on flightradar24.com, search QF787 on the morning of departure. Picture: Flightradar24.com.
