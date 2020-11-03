Qantas drops perfect Christmas gift

OK so Qantas and an advent Christmas calendar may not go hand in hand, but this boozy box of festive goodness is the perfect way to see the back end of 2020 - from the ground.

With the countdown to Christmas well and truly here, the Australian airline has launched its very own wine-filled advent calendar, with punters able to try a 12 different drops hand-picked by the team of wine buyers.

Inside the wine advent calendar contains 12 bottles of hand-picked wines.

The advent calendar box, which has 12 windows corresponding to the days leading up to Christmas, includes a surprise red from Aussie icon Penfolds, five 95-point Halliday-rated wines and a vintage Champagne valued at $85 a bottle.

The advent calendar won't come cheap - with each case retailing at $270 for 12 x 750ml bottles.

Inside the wine advent calendar.

The advent calendar comes as the airline launched a 'flight to somewhere' last month.

As part of recovery efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the tourism and aviation industries, Qantas announced a one-off new route to Uluru (which is typically serviced by Jetstar) - but it will cost you a little more than a seat on the budget counterpart.

Dubbed the 'flight to somewhere', the now sold-out journey will take 110 passengers on a scenic flight to Uluru, inclusive of an overnight stay.

The first of the Scenic Flight Getaways will allow guests to experience all that the Red Centre has to offer, with the overnight outing starting off with a pre-flight lounge champagne breakfast, a flight to Uluru including low-level fly-bys of Sydney Harbour on departure and low-level circuits to offer passengers a bird's eye view of Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Not a bad view to wake up to. Picture: Garry Norris

During their stay, guests will enjoy a hands-on Indigenous art workshop, a Night at Field of Light including a three-course dinner under the stars using native ingredients, with a didgeridoo performance and an Indigenous interpretation of the night sky.

The following morning, passengers will watch sunrise over Uluru and a guided walk to the Mutitjulu Waterhole as well as a visit to neighbouring Kata Tjuta before a late morning brunch and a flight back to Sydney for a final harbour fly-by before landing.

The entire experience, which reportedly sold out in 13 minutes, set passengers back $2499 for an economy seat, or $3999 for a seat at the pointy end of the plane.

Originally published as Qantas drops perfect Christmas gift