Qantas considers moving training centre to Queensland

QANTAS could relocate its $120 million flight training centre to Queensland in a boost to the state's aviation industry after a deal to build the new facility in New South Wales collapsed.

The national carrier has approached the Queensland Government about moving some, or all, of its flight training equipment to Brisbane after it cancelled a deal to build a new facility in Sydney.

Qantas' existing pilot and cabin crew training centre at the Sydney Airport Jetbase are set to be demolished next year to make way for the Sydney Gateway road project.

The airline giant had planned to construct a $120 million flight training hub at Mascot which would have housed up to 14 flight simulators, ten static cockpit devices and an emergency procedures hall with a pool for crew water training.

QANTAS could relocate its $120 million flight training centre to Queensland. Picture: Adam Head

The deal was cancelled this week after the New South Wales Government declined to provide financial assistance to build the new facility.

The airline is now considering alternative locations for the centre, "most likely as part of existing facilities in Queensland and Victoria", Qantas International CEO Tino La Spina said.

"We have a number of options in other Australian cities where we can train our pilots and we'll be having conversations with state governments about this in the coming weeks," he said.

"Regardless of where our training is conducted, it will continue to be done to the high standard that we are renowned for."

Each year thousands of QANTAS staff are trained in Sydney. Picture: Adam Head

Each year thousands of Qantas staff are trained in Sydney, and it's understood any relocation to Queensland would be contingent on the State Government offering incentives.

The potential relocation of Qantas facilities to Brisbane comes as 1000 Virgin Australia jobs are at risk of leaving the state as bidders of the embattled airline consider moving its head office south.

In January Qantas opened its Group Pilot Academy at Wellcamp Airport in Toowoomba.

Originally published as Qantas considers moving training centre to Queensland