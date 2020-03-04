Menu
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 6:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

