Maria is a barista in the Qantas business lounge in Melbourne.
Health

Head injury gives barista freakish talent

by Andrew Bucklow
31st May 2019 1:30 PM

How long did it take the barista at your local coffee shop to remember your order off by heart?

However long it was, it probably wasn't anywhere near as quick as Maria, a barista who works in the Qantas business lounge in Melbourne.

Maria has a freakish ability - if she hears your order once, she'll remember it forever.

"If you're not here for six months, I will remember you, I won't forget you," Maria told news.com.au.

What's even more remarkable about Maria is she's only had her amazing memory since hitting her head during a serious accident six years ago.

"I was in the ocean, and I was swept away by a huge wave," Maria told news.com.au.

"I hit my head hard on the ground. I was airlifted by a helicopter. I think that's where my memory came from."

Maria suffered a serious accident six years ago.
Maria is one of 265 trained baristas who work in Qantas' domestic and international lounges around the world. Together they serve up 130,000 coffees a week.

As we all know, Melburnians take their coffee VERY seriously, so much so they've named a coffee order after themselves.

The "Melbourne Magic" (which Maria explained is a double ristretto with 3/4 milk) is the second most popular order in the Qantas lounges in Victoria behind a piccolo.

Customers also love ordering dry or wet cappuccinos in the Melbourne international business lounge, according to Maria (a wet cappuccino has more steamed milk and less foam, while a dry cappuccino has less steamed milk and more foam).

In the Sydney, Adelaide and Singapore lounges the most popular order is a cappuccino, while customers in London, Canberra, Brisbane and Perth are all about flat whites.

