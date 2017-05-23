Qantas and Vegemite, name a more iconic duo...

TO WELCOME in the new fleet of Qantas Dreamliners, the national airline has put a call out to the Australian public to name eight of its planes.

Qantas wants the names to "reflect the true Spirit of Australia".

Weighing in as a strong contender, Vegemite has thrown its hat into the ring and launched a social media campaign to name one of the new aircraft after the iconic Australian spread.

Going by the criteria listed by Qantas on its website, Vegemite fits the bill.

Qantas stated name suggestions should be based around people, places or things that reflect Australia.

"It could be a notable person, ground breaking invention, a piece of our culture, a saying, a man-made or natural landmark," Qantas stated.

Whether you love it or hate it, you could argue Vegemite ticks a number of boxes.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the latest commercial aircraft by the American company. According to Boeing the 787 offers passengers "an experience like none other in the air, with more comfort and less fatigue".

To enter your name suggestion for the new Qantas Dreamliners, visit the Qantas website.