Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
Offbeat

HANGRY? Snake catcher nabs three-metre bat-munching python

by Judith Kerr
1st Oct 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was definitely an emergency when Logan's answer to Steve Irwin, Glenn "Ozzie" Lawrence was called to Logan Hospital last week.

But this time, the patient was one of the slippery reptile varieties hanging around the front door of the hospital's emergency department.

OUR TOP SNAKE SUBURBS

Ozzie, known throughout Logan for being on hand to pick up all sorts of animals, said the 3m coastal carpet python was "very friendly" and possibly looking for a quick admission.

Ozzie said many people making their way into the hospital's emergency department had to sidestep the large reptile, who had been seen eating bats in the nearby gardens.

SUBSCRIBE FOR $1

bats pyhton snake steve irwin wildlife

Top Stories

    Councillor questions delay on spray drift results

    premium_icon Councillor questions delay on spray drift results

    News The results of research into the impacts of spray drift on water tanks should be released immediately a councillor has urged.

    'HORRIFIC': Mum remanded in custody over manslaughter

    premium_icon 'HORRIFIC': Mum remanded in custody over manslaughter

    News POLICE have charged a woman in relation to multiple deaths.

    Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

    premium_icon Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

    News From a celebrated hero to a shattered shell of a man, Allan Sparkes has shared his...

    Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

    premium_icon Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

    News THE development application for the Cultural and Civic Space will go on public...