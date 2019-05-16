Putting one paw after another to raise funds for charity

SNIFF IT OUT: Don't miss the Million Paws walk run by RSPCA.

SNIFF IT OUT: Don't miss the Million Paws walk run by RSPCA. Rachel Vercoe

ARE you ready to go to doggie heaven this weekend?

If you make your way down to the Park Beach Reserve on Sunday you'll find yourself surrounded by dogs of all breeds, shapes and sizes as the annual Million Paws Walk kicks off.

Hosted by the RSPCA, this event raises vital funds to keep NSW shelters operating and inspectors on the road investigating cruelty cases.

Million Paws Walk is a fun day out to celebrate your furry friends and enjoy a range of activities and stalls.

Bring your dog and take part in the walk which kicks off at 10am and is a level 4km stroll from Park Beach Reserve to the jetty and back.

"Million Paws Walk is our biggest fundraiser of the year; nothing can top a fun day out with your furry four-legged friend raising funds for a great cause," RSPCA NSW acting community fundraising manager Danielle Cameron said.

If you're not feeling the walk, there's still plenty of fun activities to enjoy including agility, training and enrichment demonstrations.

There's also novelty dog competitions, food and coffee to keep you going and a range of local, innovative pet services and products to browse.

For more information or to register for the walk, visit millionpawswalk. com.au.