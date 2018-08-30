Putting a stop to food waste

EVERY year, more than $10 billion worth of edible food is throw out from NSW households.

In a fight against food waste, two grants have been awarded to MIDWASTE on the Mid North Coast and will be spent on engaging businesses and households in the community to reduce the amount of food waste in Coffs Harbour.

For the average household in Coffs Harbour, $73 per week or $3,805 a year is being thrown away.

MIDWASTE is currently on the lookout for businesses and households wanting to make a different in their community and take action in reducing the amount of food waste they produce.

The grant is made up of $13,500 to deliver the Food Smart program to households and $16,000 to deliver the Your Business is Food to businesses.

Last year, MIDWASTE engaged 20 local businesses to sign up to Love Food Hate Waste's (LFHW) Your Business is Food program, designed to help food businesses waste less food.

The program had positive results with businesses achieving a 24% reduction in preparation waste, 23% reduction in plate waste and a 13% decrease in overall food spoilage.

"Given the success of last year's LFHW program, we knew we needed to continue our efforts in the fight against food waste moving forward,” MIDWASTE project officer, Wendy Grant said.

"Our 2018/2019 program will focus on raising further awareness about the serious impacts food waste has on the environment while also highlighting just how easy and achievable food waste avoidance is.

In addition to working with businesses, MIDWASTE will engage families from 13 primary schools and child care centres in the region to deliver Food Smart.

Participants will measure their food waste over two days, follow the Food Smart steps and then measure their food waste again to see how it has changed.

To take part in the Your Business is Food program, call 0422 151 402 or email projects@midwaste.org.au