Putting a roof over the heads of most vulnerable

FINDING PLACES: The NSW Government is funding more social housing for the most vulnerable in the community. Cade Mooney

ONE of the major problems identified in research on the ageing population in NSW is the lack of suitable and affordable housing for older women.

Women aged 55 and over are seen as among the most vulnerable to homelessness due partly to a lack of savings or superannuation.

Under the second phase of the Social and Affordable Housing Fund, the NSW Government is seeking expressions of interest to deliver up to 1,200 additional social and affordable homes.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, is urging non-government organisations, landholders and the private sector to tap into the new fund and deliver better outcomes for the Coffs Coast's most vulnerable.

"The fund was set up with more than $1 billion in seed capital and the second phase demonstrates the commitment to investing in more social and affordable housing,” he said.

"I'd love to see organisations look to build consortia and participate in providing housing and supports.”

It isn't just vulnerable women who may participate.

Proponents will be asked to put forward proposals that provide tailored support to improve employment and education prospects for tenants and their households for all vulnerable people.

Closing date for expressions of interest is March 21.

To register go to www.facs.nsw.gov.au/reforms/social-housing/SAHF/Phase2/how-to-get-involved