Put your fish frames to good use

A jewfish donated to the Research Angler Program (RAP) this year. Research revealed the fish was 18-years-old.

SMELLY fish frames might not be your cup of tea but for researchers, it's exactly what they're after.

The NSW Research Angler Program (RAP) want fish frames from recreational fishers to help with the monitoring of mulloway, yellowtail kingfish, snapper, dusky flathead, tailor, black bream and Spanish or spotted mackerel for monitoring.

From the earbones in the frames (otoliths), researches can age the fish. Age data is used to build a picture of the age structure of the species population.

Big fish, little fish, it doesn't matter. RAP are chasing frames of all legal sizes to help their research.

When you donate a frame, you will received a certificate with the age of the fish, an image of the fish's ear-bone and enter a monthly prize draw.

How to donate frames or otoliths on the Coffs Coast.

- Frames can be either fresh or frozen.

- If unable to keep the entire frame, the head will do with an estimated total length included.

- Wrap fish in a plastic bag, cling wrap, foil or something similar.

- In the same packaging, include name and contact details of the person who caught the fish and when and where the fish was caught. Location will be kept confidential so you can keep your favourite fishing spots a secret.

- Drop off packaged frame to MO Tackle on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

Sourced from Department of Industries.