Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A jewfish donated to the Research Angler Program (RAP) this year. Research revealed the fish was 18-years-old.
A jewfish donated to the Research Angler Program (RAP) this year. Research revealed the fish was 18-years-old.
News

Put your fish frames to good use

Rachel Vercoe
4th Dec 2019 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMELLY fish frames might not be your cup of tea but for researchers, it's exactly what they're after.

The NSW Research Angler Program (RAP) want fish frames from recreational fishers to help with the monitoring of mulloway, yellowtail kingfish, snapper, dusky flathead, tailor, black bream and Spanish or spotted mackerel for monitoring.

From the earbones in the frames (otoliths), researches can age the fish. Age data is used to build a picture of the age structure of the species population.

Big fish, little fish, it doesn't matter. RAP are chasing frames of all legal sizes to help their research.

When you donate a frame, you will received a certificate with the age of the fish, an image of the fish's ear-bone and enter a monthly prize draw.

 

How to donate frames or otoliths on the Coffs Coast.

- Frames can be either fresh or frozen.

- If unable to keep the entire frame, the head will do with an estimated total length included.

- Wrap fish in a plastic bag, cling wrap, foil or something similar.

- In the same packaging, include name and contact details of the person who caught the fish and when and where the fish was caught. Location will be kept confidential so you can keep your favourite fishing spots a secret.

- Drop off packaged frame to MO Tackle on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

 

Sourced from Department of Industries.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blueberry farmers urged to reduce the use of fertilisers

        premium_icon Blueberry farmers urged to reduce the use of fertilisers

        News New guidelines have been introduced which recommend reducing the amount of fertilisers used on blueberry farms.

        ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

        premium_icon ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

        News He has been charged with five white collar crimes

        UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing

        News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter responds to an alleged stabbing

        Heightened water restrictions to come into force next week

        premium_icon Heightened water restrictions to come into force next week

        News Water restrictions to tighten across the Coffs Coast.