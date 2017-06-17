Put your child's needs first

Early intervention could be the answer to your child's development.

EARLY intervention is a key focus area within the National Disability Insurance Scheme with the aim of giving your child the best possible chance at life from the very beginning.

If your child is 0-6 years old and has a disability, or if there are concerns with their development, they may be eligible to receive support from the NDIS.

The first few years of a child's life lay the foundation for their future development, so accessing the right support is extremely important.

Here's how the NDIS can help:

The National Disability Insurance Agency, which implements the NDIS, has worked with a range of leading Australian early childhood intervention practitioners and researchers to find out the best possible systems for young children.

The NDIA designed the Early Childhood Early Intervention approach, which joins the dots between your child and a partner in the local community - called an early childhood partner.

Your early childhood partner is experienced in early childhood intervention and will provide assistance, advice and access to early intervention and support for your child.

Early intervention for a child with a developmental delay or disability in their early years is critical to achieving the best outcomes.

How Early Childhood Early Intervention works

Your family will meet with an early childhood partner experienced in early childhood intervention.

The early childhood partner will:

Work with you to determine the best supports for your child and family

Identify information, community-based and mainstream supports that can be used to support your child

If required, help you request NDIS access and once confirmed, work with your family to develop a plan. Once your child's plan is approved you can choose the providers you wish to work with and the support begins.

How to access Early Childhood Early Intervention

If your child is already an NDIS participant, their current arrangements will continue. The NDIA will talk to you about the different ECEI options for your child at their next scheduled plan review.

If your child is not currently supported by the NDIS, but they are receiving government funded supports, they will continue to receive these supports until the NDIS becomes available in your area.

The NDIA will contact you when the NDIS is available from July 1 in Ipswich. If your child is not currently receiving any support and you have concerns about their development, head to www.ndis.gov.au and get in touch with the NDIA. See page page 7 for 'how to access' information.

Details of your early childhood partner or interim arrangements will become available on the NDIS website when the NDIS comes to town.

Providing quality intervention early in your child's life reduces the possible need for longer-term intervention and will support them over time to lead an ordinary life.

More helpful NDIS information HERE.