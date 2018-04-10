Menu
SUPER SHOE SALE: Paul Nunn at Aylward Auctioneers busy preparing for the massive one-day clearance of ladies shoes.
News

Put your best foot forward at super sale

Wendy Andrews
by
10th Apr 2018 11:08 AM

THE team at Aylward Auctioneers & Valuers, has seen it all but they are bracing themselves for an onslaught this Saturday.

With more than $60,000 worth of ladies shoes in a massive one-day liquidation sale, it's going to get "a little crazy” in the showroom.

"We've got 60,000 shoes at 60% off retail prices spread out in rows and rows of tables,” Glen Aylward said.

"We've arranged them in sizes to make it easier and with quality brands such as Kouds, Ziera, Zensu, Johnny's, Crocs, Pure Comfort, Taos, CC Resorts, Cabello and Paula Urban to name just a few we're expecting it will be a rush.”

This is not an auction, it's a one-day only liquidation sale.

"It will be first in best dressed - literally.”

Doors open at 9am on Saturday at 9 Hi Tech Drive, Toormina and you have three hours to play Cinderella and try on heels, flats, pumps, mules, boots and sandals and find your perfect shoe before this one-off, super shoe sale ends.

No sales prior to 9am Saturday.

More details aylwardauctioneers.com.au

aylward auctioneers coffs harbour liquidation sale shoes
Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners