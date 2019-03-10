Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours.
Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours. iStock
Gardening

Put colour in the shade with these bright flowers

by ANGIE THOMAS, IN MY GARDEN
10th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

If you're after bold colour for a sheltered, partly shaded area then you can't go past cinerarias and their large flower heads in bright colourful clusters.

Cineraria seed needs light to germinate, so the fine seed should only be pressed into trays of seed raising mix, misted gently with water and kept in a warm place.

For best results, cover the tray with plastic cling film to help keep the mix moist. Seedlings can be transplanted out into the garden or into a pot when they are large enough to handle.

Planted en masse, cinerarias are breathtaking, so it's well worth growing lots of seedlings.

Cinerarias grown in shady conditions display the most intense colours and flowering potted cinerarias can be brought indoors for a few days at a time.

Protect cineraria seedlings from destructive snails and slugs with a light sprinkling of snail and slug pellets. Once seedlings are established, feed each week with liquid plant food. The nutrients encourage both healthy green leaf growth and lots of flowers.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.

angie thomas cinerarias flowers in my garden seedlings shade
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Old boys show they still have it in special game

    premium_icon Old boys show they still have it in special game

    News THE clock was wound back a couple of decades at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday as stars from previous generations took to the field.

    Magical morning as kids from the bush have first ocean swim

    premium_icon Magical morning as kids from the bush have first ocean swim

    News GOODOOGA children travelled 12-hours to experience the beach.

    Waiting time is over for free health clinic at Ulong

    premium_icon Waiting time is over for free health clinic at Ulong

    News Now that we have a clinical space, all we need is a GP

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    News Mayor Knight is fed up with a lack of transparency from the RMS.