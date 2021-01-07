Put a blood pressure check on top of your 2021 to do list

Stroke Foundation Australia is urging people to get their blood pressure checked this year. Picture: iStock

The first week of January can see a flurry of people looking to make a healthy change to start the year, and Stroke Foundation is hoping to see a blood pressure check high on people’s priorities.

Stroke Foundation clinical council chair Professor Bruce Campbell said having your blood pressure checked was easy, painless and potentially lifesaving, but was too often overlooked.

“I know the new year is a time for resolutions and a fresh start for many,” Prof Campbell said.

“This year, rather than jumping straight into long-term health goals like getting fit or losing a few kilos, start with a blood pressure check at your doctor or pharmacy.

“It’s like checking your car is in good working order before a big road trip.”

In the Page electorate there were 3960 people living with stroke in 2020, with a total of 231 strokes recorded last year.

When it comes to people living with stroke risk factors last year, 34, 926 people in the Page electorate live with high blood pressure, and 20,499 people have high cholesterol. A total of 91,087 people in the same region were identified as being obese in 2020.

South in the electorate of Cowper in 2020 there were 4430 stroke survivors, and 255 strokes recorded.

A total of 37,067 people in the region are known to have high blood pressure, and 22,137 suffer from high cholesterol.

New Stroke Foundation figures revealed more than 4.7 million Australians were living with high blood pressure and most don’t even know they have it.

Professor Campbell said the only way to know if you have high blood pressure was to have it checked regularly.

“High blood pressure has no immediate symptoms. Yet over time it puts extra stress on blood vessel walls. This can cause them to narrow or break down, eventually leading to a stroke,” Prof Campbell said.

“High blood pressure is also a risk for other cardiovascular conditions and increases the risk of death from the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

High blood pressure can impact people of all ages, but it can be managed through medication, minimising salt intake and living a healthy, active lifestyle.

“Research has shown the number of strokes would be almost cut in half (48 per cent reduction) if high blood pressure alone was eliminated,” Prof Campbell said.

“Give yourself the best chance possible to live a healthy life in 2021 and beyond. Learn about your risk and continue to monitor your blood pressure regularly.”