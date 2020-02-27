Pussycat Dolls’ embarrassing stage bungle

An awkward tech mishap left the Pussycat Dolls with some very uncomfortable questions to answer during a live TV performance this week.

The Pussycat Dolls are facing miming claims after an awkward technical bungle on live television this week.

Appearing on BBC'S The One Show, the group stood with their backs to the audience for a full 30 seconds as the track - including vocals - played overhead.

Nicole Scherzinger and the rest of the band were on the program to perform new single React, but failed to turn around when the song started.

The Pussycat Dolls seemed to miss their introduction, remaining with their backs to the audience as the backing track started up. Picture: YouTube.

Presenter Matt Baker introduced the group, yelling: "Now performing their new single, it's the Pussycat Dolls."

The audience cheered and whooped, expecting the performance to begin, but nothing happened.

After half a minute of the stars' backs - and Jessica Sutta nervously looking around wondering what was happening - they started again from the top.

Matt, 42, appeared on screen for a second time, introducing them again as the music came on at a higher volume.

The Dolls eventually turned around, after being introduced for the second time. Picture: YouTube.

The band, which also includes Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt, then started their performance.

One fan tweeted: "Did someone start the recording without telling the Pussycat Dolls to start miming?"

Another wrote: "Awks Pussycat Dolls on The One Show tonight & their ear pieces weren't working and the hosts had to reintroduce them."

Nicole Scherzinger launched into the song the second time around. Picture: YouTube.

The newly-reformed Pussycat Dolls performed in public together for the first time in a decade last month - and their comeback performance caused quite the stir.

The Nicole Scherzinger-led girl group, who will headline Australia's So Pop music festival in April, performed a greatest hits medley on UK music show X Factor: Celebrity.

It was a high-octane performance featuring pyrotechnics, slick choreography, and a jaw-dropping Flashdance water drop moment as they debuted new song React. But almost as soon as they'd finished the performance, the criticisms started.

What on earth are the pussycat dolls not wearing?!!! #XFactorCelebrity — G1llyW1lly (@GillHayward1) November 30, 2019

That Pussycat Dolls performance was like a porno #XFactorCelebrity — DawnSlattery (@dawn_slattery) November 30, 2019

What on earth is this from Pussycat Dolls? It's borderline pornography. #XFactorCelebrity — Steve Rucastle (@StevesOscarBlog) November 30, 2019

In a follow-up performance on UK TV, beloved television personalities Ant and Dec poked fun at the backlash, scrambling to cover the Dolls as they performed.

The hosts used signs, a "CENSORED" button and even their own clothes to cover the group up as they performed a medley of their biggest hits. Take a look:

The performance read as an "up yours" to all those who'd complained last time.

After their latest attention-grabbing show, however, The Pussycat Dolls are yet to comment.

