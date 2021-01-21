Pushing the boundaries as cabaret comes to Coffs

Following on from last year's Very Evil Cabaret it's time to turn up the heat once again at the Coffs Regional Conservatorium.

Rouge - An Adult Cabaret is the latest offering from the Naidu Theatre Co and tickets are running out.

Jade Naidu brings a wealth of experience to the region - professionally trained and qualified as a dancer, teacher, choreographer and theatre performer.

"There will be stronger adult themes and sexual references. We're pushing the boundaries a little more than our last one," Jade said.

"There's not much of this kind of quality adult entertainment available on the Coffs Coast so we're bringing that old cabaret club style performance they have in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney to Coffs Harbour."

Elise Bocking is one of the local performers to appear in Rouge - An Adult Cabaret at the Coffs Regional Conservatorium.

Jade says there will be a "huge mix" of talent on display this weekend with shows on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

"It's not an amatuear performance at all - there are lots of ex-professionals and people still working like Australian television actor Dianne Weller who was living in the UK but moved here after Covid.

"I've also got two actors who are studying at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne coming up to MC the show."

Early last year Jade purchased the Woolgoolga Dance Studio, renaming it Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio.

She and her husband were taking some time out in the region with friends after many years spent living between Melbourne and Mumbai.

She was performing and directing in theatre and film while her husband was working on the production side of things.

Having previously studied with Cecchetti Ballet International she also took the opportunity to introduce the particular method of classical ballet to India.

"After returning from Mumbai a friend asked us to come and spend some time in Coffs Harbour and we never left.

"We had come back to Australia after a huge career in India and we knew we didn't want to live in a city again."

Rouge opens on Sunday night at the conservatorium off Bray Street behind the Greenhouse Tavern.

To get tickets follow this link.