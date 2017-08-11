26°
News

Push for new speed limit

11th Aug 2017 2:00 PM
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STATE politicians have put their differences aside to support a new law requiring drivers to slow to 40kmh when passing an emergency vehicle at an incident.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Association was campaigning for the new road safety rule which protects emergency workers and was gaining support across all parties.

RFS Northern Rivers zone manager Superintendent Michael Brett said the proposed new road rule was welcome news.

"Anything we can do to increase the safety of all emergency workers is what we are about,” he said.

"Unfortunately we have seen instances in the past where emergency workers have been injured or their vehicles have been damaged due to speeding motorists.”

RFSA president Ken Middleton said the organisation had been overwhelmed by the response it had received since beginning the campaign for the 40kmh rule.

"One of the biggest safety factors faced by our members, and all emergency service workers, is road users who fail to slow down on approach to an emergency incident with due care and attention,” he said.

"The RFSA has had recent discussions with government which have been encouraging and with further meetings over the next week we are hoping to confirm that there are no impediments to moving to implement this important change.”

The RFSA representatives have met with different politicians including Greens MLC David Shoebridge, who gave in principle support for the move, for the health and safety of the state's emergency workers.

"It's vital that our emergency services workers are safe when they are at work protecting communities across New South Wales. This safety measure can help deliver that outcome,” Mr Shoebridge said.

"New South Wales already has a 40kmh limit for drivers going through school zones, or passing school buses (and) emergency workers are there to help and protect the community, the same safety limit should be applied for their protection.”

Mr Middleton said this rule would bring NSW into line with other states.

"A similar law is already in place in Victoria and South Australia,” he said.

"If different sides of politics in New South Wales can unite to support it, then we hope the State Government can follow suit, and put this new safety measure in place.”

He said the implementation of any new rule would need to go hand in hand with a public education campaign.

"Our 74,000 members across the state give their time, skills and sometimes their lives to keep communities safe,” he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Rehoming of Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Coffs has worked

Rehoming of Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Coffs has worked

The rehoming of Syrian and Iraqi families in Coffs Harbour last year has prompted the Federal Government to announce a new wave of regional relocations.

Cocaine convicts' latest appeal bid snuffed out

Simon Golding was last year sentenced to 30 years prison for importing cocaine.

Mega-smugglers argued sentences were shonky.

Man facing dangerous driving charge over Coffs death

MAN CHARGED: Police have charged a man over a fatal crash near Coffs Harbour in June.

A man, 46, has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving.

Walk to everything from this fabulous Jetty home

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local Partners

Man cops $450 fine for pouring coffee on ground

BYRON Bay or Byron Pay? Residents outraged by an aggravated littering fine issued for pouring coffee outside resident's van.

Time to keep the rising water at bay

DESTRUCTION: In 2011, residents Jean and Reg Toovey stood at the front of their flooded home at Sunset Caravan Park.

Flood improvements coming for Woolgoolga

From little things big things grow

The Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival returns from September 23 to October 1.

Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival returns next month.

Three things to do this week ...

French film festival at the Majestic cinemas in Sawtell.

What's on the Coffs Coast this week.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

A night out not to be missed

IF you missed the act at Banana Field music festival late last year and are ready to rock out to his music, make your way to the Coffs Hotel.

No faith or favour for Survivor star

Flight attendant Jericho Malabonga isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win Australian Survivor.

Jericho isn’t afraid to put aside his strong Christian faith to win.

Hilarious: GoT star surprises famous superfan

Leslie Jones was surprised by one of the star's from Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones superfan Leslie Jones freaks out after meeting actor

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

Paulini (centre) on stage in The Bodyguard. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

Singer allegedly bribed government employee for a licence

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

Room for Everybody

16 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $535,000

Ideally located close to Neighbourhood shops, Primary and High Schools, playing fields, Bus stop, Baringa Hospital and only a short 5 minute drive to the Coffs...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,125,000

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME ON LARGE 1371m2 BLOCK

9 Jarrah Court, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 3 $569,000

This impressive modern and recently renovated 3 bedroom home on a very large 1371m2 lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac located close to the CBD of Coffs Harbour...

A One-of-a-Kind Slice of Bali Paradise

3 Golden Penda Drive, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 3 3 $675,000 ...

All-embracing luxury meets heart-warming retreat in this unique resort-inspired domain, nestled behind a sleek faade that blends contemporary lines and premium...

Privacy, Position and People Friendly!

29 Crown Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 2 1 $499,000 ...

This cleverly designed stylish home has total privacy from neighbours. Renovated throughout in a very tasteful fashion, this three bedroom one large bathroom home...

Woolgoolga Country Home and New Apartment

10 St Andrews Drive, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 3 5 $795,000

Set in a country environment on 2,384m2, backing reserve, this quality Home is conveniently located 5 minutes drive from town centre and Beaches. Facing north to...

Need a large family home...with scope to add your own touches?

3 Gallagher Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 1 $449,000 ...

Prestigiously positioned with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 living areas this fabulous home is guaranteed to satisfy your desire for location and your need for...

Level and Affordable New Land Estate.

Lot 23 Mimiwali Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area ... $259,000

You've been searching for level and affordable land in the Sawtell area / Bonville. Well here it is, located at the sought after story land gardens estate this is...

Immaculate Home in Corindi Beach Estate

90 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $539,000

When it comes to creature comforts, nothing compares with this property! This home has so much on offer! The main bedroom is large in size and is equipped with a...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $679,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

A neighbourhood you'll want to call home

Come inside PRDnationwide's Pick of the Week

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.