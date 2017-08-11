Push for new speed limit

STATE politicians have put their differences aside to support a new law requiring drivers to slow to 40kmh when passing an emergency vehicle at an incident.

The NSW Rural Fire Service Association was campaigning for the new road safety rule which protects emergency workers and was gaining support across all parties.

RFS Northern Rivers zone manager Superintendent Michael Brett said the proposed new road rule was welcome news.

"Anything we can do to increase the safety of all emergency workers is what we are about,” he said.

"Unfortunately we have seen instances in the past where emergency workers have been injured or their vehicles have been damaged due to speeding motorists.”

RFSA president Ken Middleton said the organisation had been overwhelmed by the response it had received since beginning the campaign for the 40kmh rule.

"One of the biggest safety factors faced by our members, and all emergency service workers, is road users who fail to slow down on approach to an emergency incident with due care and attention,” he said.

"The RFSA has had recent discussions with government which have been encouraging and with further meetings over the next week we are hoping to confirm that there are no impediments to moving to implement this important change.”

The RFSA representatives have met with different politicians including Greens MLC David Shoebridge, who gave in principle support for the move, for the health and safety of the state's emergency workers.

"It's vital that our emergency services workers are safe when they are at work protecting communities across New South Wales. This safety measure can help deliver that outcome,” Mr Shoebridge said.

"New South Wales already has a 40kmh limit for drivers going through school zones, or passing school buses (and) emergency workers are there to help and protect the community, the same safety limit should be applied for their protection.”

Mr Middleton said this rule would bring NSW into line with other states.

"A similar law is already in place in Victoria and South Australia,” he said.

"If different sides of politics in New South Wales can unite to support it, then we hope the State Government can follow suit, and put this new safety measure in place.”

He said the implementation of any new rule would need to go hand in hand with a public education campaign.

"Our 74,000 members across the state give their time, skills and sometimes their lives to keep communities safe,” he said.