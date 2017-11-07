Purton has eyes on winning the race that stops the nation

Zac Purton riding during the Brisbane Carnival last year.

IT'S been two decades since a whippet thin Zac Purton first walked into Trevor Hardy's stable as an apprentice jockey.

Now 34 years of age, Purton has the chance to achieve what all Australian jockeys dream of - winning the Melbourne Cup.

The former Coffs Harbour apprentice is riding Max Dynamite in this afternoon's race that stops a nation.

In a career that has included Group 1 winning rides all over the globe and becoming a champion jockey in Hong Kong, Purton hopes to tick off a bucket list victory.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins had Purton in mind for today's big ride months ago.

And word has it the stayer who finished second behind Prince Of Penzance in the 2015 edition of this race has been flying in his trackwork at Werribee.

Local punters enjoying the picnic race meeting at Coffs Harbour this afternoon will no doubt be having a little interest in the local jockey chasing racing's biggest dream.