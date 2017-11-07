Sport

Purton has eyes on winning the race that stops the nation

Zac Purton riding during the Brisbane Carnival last year.
Zac Purton riding during the Brisbane Carnival last year. JOHN PRYKE
Brad Greenshields
by

IT'S been two decades since a whippet thin Zac Purton first walked into Trevor Hardy's stable as an apprentice jockey.

Now 34 years of age, Purton has the chance to achieve what all Australian jockeys dream of - winning the Melbourne Cup.

The former Coffs Harbour apprentice is riding Max Dynamite in this afternoon's race that stops a nation.

In a career that has included Group 1 winning rides all over the globe and becoming a champion jockey in Hong Kong, Purton hopes to tick off a bucket list victory.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins had Purton in mind for today's big ride months ago.

And word has it the stayer who finished second behind Prince Of Penzance in the 2015 edition of this race has been flying in his trackwork at Werribee.

Local punters enjoying the picnic race meeting at Coffs Harbour this afternoon will no doubt be having a little interest in the local jockey chasing racing's biggest dream.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour racing club max dynamite melbourne cup melbourne cup 2017 trevor hardy zac purton

Coffs Coast Advocate
Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

Ever wanted to run a business by the beach?

New-look foreshores looking for a cafe operator

Coffs Coast blueberries being loved around the world

GET IT INDIA: Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and Oz Group's Sussan Marshall and Sarabjot Singh at the Coffs Harbour packing facility this morning.

Blueberry export deal sewn up with India

It's time to have your say on local park

CORINDI TO PARK BEACH: Coffs Coast Regional Draft Plan is open for review and comment.

Comment, review or suggest; your turn to voice an opinion

A burning issue arises in Bellingen after harvest

Tarkeeth Forest post-clearfelling fire.

Forestry burn outrages protesters after clear felling harvest

Local Partners

Rain washes away Diggers' hopes for victory

AN afternoon storm put paid to any team's hopes of victory in Round 4 of the Coffs Harbour District Cricket on Saturday.

Rally Australia spectacle to feature 78 teams

Coffs Harbour driver Nathan Quinn will be chasing the Australian Rally Championship title at the Kennards Hire Rally Australia being held on the Coffs Coast from Noveber 16 to 19.

Entries finalised for Coffs Coast's Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

Punter’s whopping risk for $555k reward

Thomas Hobson can make Rich Ricci’s dream come true.

Punters have splashed out absurd amounts of money