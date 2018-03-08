Menu
FINE FACELIFT: The new amenities at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground show what imagination and funding can achieve.
News

Purse strings open to target sport and amenities

Greg White
by
8th Mar 2018 6:00 PM

TWIN sums of $100 million each have become available for building community amenities and creating regional sporting infrastructure.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the additional money will be available in round two of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Two weeks back the opening round saw the announcement of $1.3 million allocate to the local electorate for amenity upgrades, footpaths and work at Coffs Rugby Club.

"Of the fresh $200 million available in the second round, $100 million will be allocated specifically for sports projects in the bush,” Mr Fraser said.

"There was such an overwhelming response the government has decided to increase the dedicated funding for sports projects as sport has a major role in making towns and cities exciting and vibrant places to live.

"We'll see a mix of projects including better fields for kids to play on, amenity upgrades, new parks, new playgrounds and much more.

"Speak with your local council and myself to put forward ideas for projects that you'd like to see happen.”

Applications for round two funding open this Monday, March 12, and close on May 4.

For details go to www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities

Coffs Coast Advocate
