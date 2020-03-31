Purple patch for Coffs trainer continues in Grafton

COFFS Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis celebrated his second winner in three days at vastly different tracks when Gangika burst clear to win at Grafton today.



The veteran Coffs trainer had prepared The Timewarp to win at Armidale on Sunday and returned home from that western trip to head north from Coffs today and win the $22,000 Andrew Graham Electrician Class 3 Handicap (1206m) at Grafton.



It was Gangika's third win at her 13th start, the four-year-old daughter of Sepoy consigning Kijito and Northern Knight to the minor placings.

Jim Jarvis was delighted with her second win for him since she moved north from Victoria.



"I've always said she goes good," Jim Jarvis said.



"While he's worried for the immediate future of racing he believes she will be a nice "carnival horse" down the track.