Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis
Coffs Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis Leigh Jensen
Sport

Purple patch for Coffs trainer continues in Grafton

by Geoff Newling
31st Mar 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COFFS Harbour trainer Jim Jarvis celebrated his second winner in three days at vastly different tracks when Gangika burst clear to win at Grafton today.

The veteran Coffs trainer had prepared The Timewarp to win at Armidale on Sunday and returned home from that western trip to head north from Coffs today and win the $22,000 Andrew Graham Electrician Class 3 Handicap (1206m) at Grafton.

It was Gangika's third win at her 13th start, the four-year-old daughter of Sepoy consigning Kijito and Northern Knight to the minor placings.

Jim Jarvis was delighted with her second win for him since she moved north from Victoria.

"I've always said she goes good," Jim Jarvis said.

"While he's worried for the immediate future of racing he believes she will be a nice "carnival horse" down the track.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capacity doubled as COVID-19 cases rise on Mid North Coast

        premium_icon Capacity doubled as COVID-19 cases rise on Mid North Coast

        News The local health district will boost capacity as the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases rise.

        • 31st Mar 2020 3:30 PM
        Doctors, nurses unite in Shire to open drive-through clinic

        premium_icon Doctors, nurses unite in Shire to open drive-through clinic

        News In absence of government funding, an independent clinic has opened.

        • 31st Mar 2020 3:30 PM
        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus New South Wales update: all you need to know

        Health Mayors in plea for local lockdowns as tourists flood in

        Farmers say ‘calm your farm’ to panic buyers

        premium_icon Farmers say ‘calm your farm’ to panic buyers

        News Farmers are urging consumers to ‘calm their farm’.