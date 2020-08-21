Puppy scam surge prompts word of caution from Coffs MP

A SURGE in puppy scams taking advantage of those seeking a companion during the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a warning to locals from Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh.

The warning comes after a 27-year-old Western Sydney man was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly running a nationwide puppy scam, falsely advertising the sale of Staffordshire bull terriers on Gumtree and through an animal rescue website.

It is alleged at least eight people from Qld, WA, NSW and the ACT deposited up to $2,000 in various bank accounts toward the purchase of the non-existent puppies.

NSW Police arrested a man accused of a nationwide puppy scam targeting victims in Queensland, Western Australia, NSW and the ACT. Picture: NSW Police

Mr Singh today advised that local families should be cautious when purchasing a puppy, as prospective puppy parents aren’t able to meet their furry friend before committing to the sale due to COVID-19.

He said being scammed out of thousands of dollars was the last thing local families needed.

“Fair Trading NSW has reported an increase in scammers posting fake classified ads on websites, in the paper or on social media platforms and asking for thousands of dollars for a non-existent puppy,” Mr Singh said.

The scams have cost Australians more than $300,000 so far this year.

“Even though puppies soon become members of the family they should still be looked at as an investment and prospective puppy parents have to consider the risks before purchasing one,” Mr Singh said.

Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh has advised locals to be cautious of the puppy scams.

Locals are instead being advised to hold off buying a pet until they are able to meet it in person.

Minister for Better Regulation, Kevin Anderson, said the best option always is to adopt a pet you can meet prior to paying any money, but if this is prevented by COVID-19, locals should make sure they do their research on the seller or breeder.

“If the price of the puppy is significantly higher or lower than the going rate, that’s a good indicator that something’s not right,” Mr Anderson said.

“And if you’re ever in doubt, don’t commit to the sale.”

In May, the ACCC’s Scamwatch reported that puppy scams in 2020 were almost five times higher than the average, with losses on track to exceed to 2019 total of $360,000.

As of August, Scamwatch has received over 3,900 COVID-19 related scams reports with over $3.1 million in losses since the outbreak of the virus.

Victims of fraud should contact their financial institution and ACCC immediately to report the scam via the website.

To find out more about current COVID-19 scams, click here.