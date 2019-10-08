PUPPY PARADISE: $1.2m park vision is now a reality

MORE than three years of planning and construction has culminated into this week’s grand opening of the $1.2 million West Coffs Reserve District Park.

It’s a game changer not only for families but also for the residents rearing fur babies on the western side of the Pacific Hwy.

The green parkland located between Loaders Ln and William Sharp Dr now boasts a playground that is accessible for kids of all abilities, and a leash-free dog area split into two.

This is to cater for larger and smaller canines.

There’s also barbecue shelters, a bike track, parking, a community noticeboard, shade sails and an open kick-around area.

A new pedestrian bridge has been built to connect Loaders Ln and William Sharp Dr.

Construction lead by local contractor Burnett Civil began in March this year after the vision was created with the help of locals, dog-trainers and school students.

“This has been such an exciting project with so much input from the community to make it a fantastic space for everyone,” Mayor Cr Denise Knight said.

West Coffs Reserve District Park.

“I’d like to thank the local working group participants from Naranga Primary School and Orara High School students for their involvement in the planning and design of this project and the Access Committee and Early Connections staff.

“I’d also like to give another thank you to the local dog trainers and other dog lovers - and their pets - for the help in designing the new dog-only spaces.”

As part of this week’s opening ceremony, a new approach road into the park will be named Hart Cl.

This is to commemorate the late Cecil Hart who made significant contributions to the community through lobbying for improvements in Aboriginal housing, and through his contributions to local Aboriginal sport and culture.

The $1m in funding for the park was sourced from developer contributions from new subdivisions in the West Coffs area, and $200,000 from a NSW Government grant.

Everyone is invited to the grand opening of the park on Wednesday from 11.30am.