Puppuccinos on menu

Maggies dog friendly Cafe: Couple set up dog friendly Café at Moonee Beach

WHEN dog-loving couple Lisa Baxter and Stephen Webb left Scotland to live on the Coffs Coast, they noticed a few differences.

Apart from the better weather and lack of haggis, it was the attitude towards dogs in public places which surprised them.

"In Scotland we were used to taking our dogs everywhere; if you go out for coffee it's normal for you to take your dogs along with you," Lisa said.

"We wanted to create something here with that same dog-friendly atmosphere."

Lisa and Steve combined their career expertise, hers in animal grooming/styling and his in business, with a shared passion for dogs and created a "cafe with a difference".

Offering two-legged and four-legged visitors a place to have a cuppa and mingle, Maggie's Dog Café Shop & Salon at the rear of Moonee Marketplace Shopping Centre is more than a dog-friendly cafe.

It caters for humans and pooches (no cats allowed) with a doggie menu that includes puppuccinos, kangaroo shepherds pie and dairy-free ice cream treats and for dog owners, great locally-roasted coffee and pasties and cakes from K'Pane Bakery.

A mix of social areas and indoor/outdoor seating gives customers and their canines options. You can take a seat at the bench, clip your dog's lead into the special lock and you and your pooch can enjoy table service or take a seat at a dining table with friends while your dog enjoys the doggie play pen.

It doesn't take long to work out how they came up with the name for this business.

"We adopted our wee dog Maggie last year," Stephen said.

"She's a pure-bred french bulldog who doesn't seem to mind when people call her a pug."

The menu at Maggie's extends beyond coffee and cake with a fully stocked pooch accessories boutique and a luxury grooming salon on site.

"We wanted to offer a luxury grooming salon that is more glamorous and transparent than the usual," Lisa said.

And it's quite a pampering. We're not talking just a wash and toenail clip, it's pure luxury. Maggie highly recommends the charcoal dog scrubs and "pawdicures" while Lisa says the blueberry facial with face massage is popular. Bookings are essential for the dog spa.

All sizes and breeds are welcome at Maggie's as long as they're on leash, friendly and vaccinated. See their facebook for conditions.

Opens Tuesday April 4

Rear Moonee Marketplace Shopping Centre

Hours: Tues-Fri 6am to 5pm (Thurs 7pm)

Sat 6am-4pm

Sunday 6am-2pm.

Closed Mondays.

Bookings/inq 0401 179 499.