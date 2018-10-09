Menu
Chilli the labrador. Rachel Vercoe
Pup leaves a trail of destruction

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
9th Oct 2018 11:00 AM

Question - I have a six month old dog called Booze that is starting to become destructive in my backyard.

He is chewing everything in sight.

Please help me as this is becoming very expensive.

Answer - At five to six months of age, dogs are losing their puppy teeth and getting their permanent adult teeth.

At this time, Booze's mouth will be uncomfortable and he will be chewing anything he can find to ease the discomfort and to help his adult teeth to break through his gums.

Give him plenty of things he is allowed to chew such as rawhide and pigs' ears.

You can also apply a spray that is distasteful to Booze onto things that he shouldn't chew.

These sprays can be purchased from pet shops or online.

Your dog may also be bored.

Provide him with different forms of enrichment every day and search the internet for ideas.

Do you have a pet question you'd like answered? Email rachel.vercoe@coffscoastadvocate.com.au and training expert Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will answer in the following editions.

