Pup leaves a trail of destruction

Question - I have a six month old dog called Booze that is starting to become destructive in my backyard.

He is chewing everything in sight.

Please help me as this is becoming very expensive.

Answer - At five to six months of age, dogs are losing their puppy teeth and getting their permanent adult teeth.

At this time, Booze's mouth will be uncomfortable and he will be chewing anything he can find to ease the discomfort and to help his adult teeth to break through his gums.

Give him plenty of things he is allowed to chew such as rawhide and pigs' ears.

You can also apply a spray that is distasteful to Booze onto things that he shouldn't chew.

These sprays can be purchased from pet shops or online.

Your dog may also be bored.

Provide him with different forms of enrichment every day and search the internet for ideas.

