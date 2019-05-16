Menu
Sportsbet has paid out on Labor winning government on Saturday.
Punters 'supremely confident' of election outcome

Janine Watson
by
16th May 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOVE over Antony Green, Sportsbet has already called the Federal Election.

Sportsbet punters have declared Saturday's election run and won, backing Labor into Winx-like odds of $1.16 with 70 per cent of all money wagered on the election going on Bill Shorten's team.

With punters so confident, Sportsbet today paid out early on all bets placed on Labor to win.

Over $1.3 million has been paid out to punters who had a flutter on Labor.

"Labor has attracted several large wagers including one savvy punter who walks away with over $128,000 before a vote has been counted,” Sportsbet's Rich Hummerston said.

"Our punters have spoken and they're supremely confident we will be paying out on Saturday so we have decided to pay them early. Punters rarely get it wrong on elections.”

In Cowper, independent Rob Oakeshott is favoured slightly at odds of $1.72 over The Nationals' (listed as the Coalition on the betting website) Patrick Conaghan at $1.93.

The odds for the remaining parties in Cowper are as follows:

  • Allan Green (independent) - $21
  • Labor - $21
  • Greens - $51
  • United Australia Party - $61
  • Animal Justice Party - $81
  • Christian Democrative Party - $101

In the Page, electorate Kevin Hogan from the Nationals is favoured with his odds sitting at $1.50 followed by Labor's Patrick Deeegan at $2.30.

The odds for the remaining parties in Page are as follows:

  • Fiona Leviny (Independent) - $12
  • Greens - $31
  • United Australia Party - $31
  • Animal Justice Party - $51
  • Christian Democratic Party - $81

