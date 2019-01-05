Menu
PRETTY IN PINK: A big crowd is expected next Sunday for the annual Pink Silks Race Day.
Punters excited to look pretty in pink

Sam Flanagan
5th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
HORSE RACING: The Coffs Harbour Racing Club will be a sea of salmon coloured attire next Sunday for the annual Pink Silks Race Day.

The event is in aid of the Pink Silks Trust, who assist local women's health organisations with much needed equipment and services as well as contribute to national research foundations.

The first Pink Silks Race Day in Coffs Harbour was held in 2007 and raised $25,000. Since then more than $700,000 has been raised.

Everyone who attends is encouraged to add some pink to their attire and help raise money for the fantastic cause.

On track there will be a seven race program, with the feature event being the Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup over 1200m.

There will be plenty of extra activities on the day including face painting and a jumping castle, live and silent auctions and Fashions on the Fields with multiple categories, including pinkest outfit.

Tickets for the special Pink Silks luncheon can still be purchased, with prices ranging from $79-$129. Tables of 10 are also available.

Tickets can be bought at www.coffsracingclub.com.au or at the gate.

