PUNTERS DREAM: Perfect plunge executed in Coffs Harbour

Horse racing: One of the greatest plunges in the history of Coffs Harbour racing unfolded last Saturday, a swoop that left bookmakers red-faced and savvy punters counting their cash.

When the fixed market opened for race six, Waiheke Island was the unwanted roughie of the field, sitting at a whopping $126.

But by the time the barriers opened in the Coffs Harbour Hotel and Men of League Cup Class 1 Handicap, the six-year-old had been backed into equal second favourite at $6.

Turning into the straight five wide and at the rear of the field, the grey gelding flashed home to win by one-and-a-half lengths thanks to a perfect ride from jockey Leah Kilner.

Trainer Julie Lynch said the incredible drop in price didn't come about from those around the horse.

"The big plunge didn't come from us, I can assure you,” Lynch said.

"Some of my friends would have backed him but they're only $10 or $20 punters, there was a lot more money to go in for that (plunge) to happen.

"I think there's a professional punter somewhere that's done their homework.”

Waiheke Island after his win in Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

In Waiheke Island's previous preparation, the gelding finished last or second-last in his final three starts.

Lynch said this was due to not having a track work rider who was willing to jump on the fiery gelding, meaning she couldn't get her charger race ready.

"I was just lunging the horse and took someone in to take him onto the grass to do some fast work once or twice a week but that still wasn't getting him fit enough to race,” she said.

"We got a new track work rider who started in September and the horse has just gone ahead in leaps and bounds.

"He still has his moments where you've got to be careful on him because he will whip around if you're not watching him ... but everything is going beautifully.”

Julie Lynch (right) and Kimberleigh Lane with sprinter Waiheke Island this week.

In Waiheke Island's first start back from a 16-week spell on November 9, the gelding finished last again.

But Lynch said those who studied the form closely wouldn't have put a line through her horse after that run.

"That was pretty much an open handicap on Kempsey Cup Day ... there were some handy horses in it and we ran him in that instead of having a barrier trial,” she said.

"The winner was a really good horse and won by three-and-a-half lengths - you take that three-and-a-half lengths out and my horse has only been beaten three lengths in an open handicap.”

Fast-forward two weeks to Coffs Harbour and Lynch knew her gelding was going to be in the finish.

"I did target that race, it was just a natural progression going from 1000m at Kempsey on his home track up to the 1200m at Coffs - I know he likes the Coffs Harbour track,” she said.

Following the race Lynch said the stewards "absolutely drilled her” until 7pm but gave the situation the all clear.

Waiheke Island's win joins some of the all-time great plunges, including Getting Closer in 1983.

Owner Mark Read was a rising bookmaker and punter at the time, and placed his colt in a race at Canterbury in early January.

After two 'unimpressive' runs, Read wanted no one to know of Getting Closer's true ability and would ensure the horse did his fast trackwork on the far side of the course proper at track in Sydney.

Read placed 'moles' all over Australia to simultaneously place bets for him on raceday, as well as 11 others at the track to hit bookmakers.

Read got odds of up to 200-1 on Getting Closer and reportedly walked away with close to $400,000 back then, or roughly $1 million in today's money.