Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man allegedly hit a dog and assaulted a woman outside a fast food restaurant in COffs Harbour on Saturday night.
The man allegedly hit a dog and assaulted a woman outside a fast food restaurant in COffs Harbour on Saturday night.
News

Dog bashed and woman choked in violent public assault

Janine Watson
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN will face court today after allegedly striking a dog and assaulting a woman in Coffs Harbour overnight.

Just before 9.30pm on Saturday, a man attended a fast food restaurant on Bray Street, Coffs Harbour, tying a dog up outside.

A woman parked nearby and approached the man after reportedly seeing him strike the dog in the face and body.

Following an argument, the man allegedly punched the 58-year-old woman in the face, threw her to the ground, and grabbed hold of her throat.

Witnesses intervened and the man released his grip. The pair continued to argue and the again allegedly assaulted the woman, punching her in the face before walking away.

Police were notified with officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attending.

Following inquiries, a 49-year-old man was arrested at a nearby home on Bray Street and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with commit an act of cruelty upon an animal, common assault, and intentionally choke person with recklessness.

The man was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (Sunday 27 September 2020)

More Stories

animal cruelty coffs clarence police coffs harbour crime police news
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    No new COVID cases in NSW

    No new COVID cases in NSW
    • 27th Sep 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Groms Comp off to a flying start in Coffs

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Groms Comp off to a flying start in Coffs

        News Three junior champs have been crowned at Park Beach today.

        LIST: New development proposals for the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content LIST: New development proposals for the Coffs Coast

        News From a grocery store to a large subdivision, here is a list of development...

        NSW numbers continue to drop

        NSW numbers continue to drop

        News NSW records one new case of coronavirus, concern about low testing numbers

        See inside new surf club before pollies do the honours

        Premium Content See inside new surf club before pollies do the honours

        News Take a look inside the new surf club before this morning’s official opening.