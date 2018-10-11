Menu
HELPING HAND: Kerrie Moody (PK Express), Paul Amos (Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station), Tim Winders (Younger Person Parkinson's Support Group), Vince Carroll (Parkinson's Nurse Consultant), Paul Grant (Younger Person Parkinson's Support Group) and David Strickland (PK Express).
News

'Pumped' with great support

11th Oct 2018 4:00 PM

THE community showed their supportive spirits by taking part in a recent fundraiser for the Parkinson's Support Group Nurses Fund.

Earlier this month, the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station donated 10 cent per litre of petrol sold during 24 hours and courier company PK Express offered to add five cents per litre sold.

With an initial goal aiming at $3000, funds raised during the 24 hour period exceeded expectations, eventually reaching $5000.

More than 30,000 litres of fuel were sold, 5000 more than the average.

"Our goal was to exceed last year's result of $3000. We were delighted to top that by more than 60 per cent,” said Tim Winders from the Coffs Harbour Younger Person Parkinson's Support Group.

"Our thanks go to the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station and PK Express for their generosity, and to our friends in the Coffs community who came out to Pump for Parkinson's.”

All funds raised will go towards a Parkinson's Neurological Nurse for Coffs Harbour and surrounding regions.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition which affects the brain's ability to control movement and can also be associated with other symptoms including mood, depression and anxiety.

There is no cure.

Parkinson's NSW Nurses support and assist with in-home, hospital, clinic and nursing home assessments, supervision of medication, symptom management, referrals, emotional support and education for people living with Parkinson's.

