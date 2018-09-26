Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD CAUSE: Parkinson's nurses Vince Carroll, Paul Grant, Tim Winders and Paul Amos at Liberty at the Bailey Centre.
GOOD CAUSE: Parkinson's nurses Vince Carroll, Paul Grant, Tim Winders and Paul Amos at Liberty at the Bailey Centre. Rachel Vercoe
News

Pump for Parkinson's

26th Sep 2018 7:00 AM

A COMMUNITY campaign is underway to see a registered nurse installed to help Parkinson's NSW and sufferers of the disease in Coffs Harbour.

If your car is running low on fuel, head to Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station where a Pump for Parkinson's fundraiser will be held tomorrow seeing 10 cents from every litre of fuel donated to the Coffs Harbour Parkinson's Support Group Nurses Fund.

The event last year raised almost $3,000 and the bar has been set higher this year.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition affecting the brain's ability to control movement and can also be associated with other symptoms such as mood changes, depression and anxiety and there is no cure.

Parkinson's NSW Registered Nurses assist with in-home assessments, supervision of medication, symptom management, referrals, emotional support and education for people living with Parkinson's.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    No place for racism in our town

    No place for racism in our town

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Workshop fire threatens service station

    Workshop fire threatens service station

    News VIDEO: Fire claims workshop threatens service station.

    Coffs Bypass, most costly per kilometre Pacific Hwy project

    premium_icon Coffs Bypass, most costly per kilometre Pacific Hwy project

    News Coffs Harbour Bypass to cost $100-million a kilometre.

    Planes take to the sky to celebrate 90th

    Planes take to the sky to celebrate 90th

    News Coffs Harbour Aero Club celebrate 90 years.

    Local Partners