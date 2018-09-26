GOOD CAUSE: Parkinson's nurses Vince Carroll, Paul Grant, Tim Winders and Paul Amos at Liberty at the Bailey Centre.

GOOD CAUSE: Parkinson's nurses Vince Carroll, Paul Grant, Tim Winders and Paul Amos at Liberty at the Bailey Centre. Rachel Vercoe

A COMMUNITY campaign is underway to see a registered nurse installed to help Parkinson's NSW and sufferers of the disease in Coffs Harbour.

If your car is running low on fuel, head to Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station where a Pump for Parkinson's fundraiser will be held tomorrow seeing 10 cents from every litre of fuel donated to the Coffs Harbour Parkinson's Support Group Nurses Fund.

The event last year raised almost $3,000 and the bar has been set higher this year.

Parkinson's is a progressive neurological condition affecting the brain's ability to control movement and can also be associated with other symptoms such as mood changes, depression and anxiety and there is no cure.

Parkinson's NSW Registered Nurses assist with in-home assessments, supervision of medication, symptom management, referrals, emotional support and education for people living with Parkinson's.